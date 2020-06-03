The Georgian, a brand-new Hip-Hop recording group consisting of accomplished musicians BeMajore and N E Means, has plans to make 2020 their breakout year starting with the release of their lead single, titled, “Chasing Tomorrow.” Ahead of the anticipated debut album, on the new song, the new duo lives for the moment and encouraged you to do the same.

The video was shot in early February of 2020, BUT just recently released. Scenes include footage of the group creating the song in a Los Angeles studio, performance shots on a balcony overlooking the Pacific Ocean and, most memorably, a group of friends gathering around an incandescent beach bonfire.

The group prides itself on incorporating a creative list of multi-genre producers and instrumentalists, to help develop their R&B/HipHop & Pop sound. As childhood best friends, their music reflects childhood memories and reaching for a life journey of happiness and fulfillment.

“I wanted the vibe of the video to be reminiscent of my Senior Beach Week, says FM radio aired rapper N E Means, who conceptualized and directed the video himself. “It’s always the more simple times that we wish we could relive the most.”

The new single sets up the upcoming debut album slated for late-2020. “Chasing Tomorrow” is streaming now everywhere on Luxe Lion Media. After the listen, feel free to follow The Georgian on social media.