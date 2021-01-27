Today, A Day to Remember have officially shared their brand new single, “Everything We Need,” which is available now via all streaming platforms. It is the latest single released from their highly-anticipated upcoming album, You’re Welcome, which is due out on March 5th via Fueled by Ramen.

“Everything We Need” was co-written by A Day to Remember with the multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jon Bellion. The song bookends the album as an understated, yet uplifting exhale of emotion. Illuminating another aspect of their sound, it also continues a tradition of standout stripped-down tunes over the years.

A Day To Remember’s Jeremy McKinnon elaborated on the song’s genesis explaining, “This was one of the song ideas I started with Jon Bellion and ended up finishing later on with the help of Nick Long. A song about going on a drive to clear your head and having a pinch me moment. Realizing you have everything in life you need right now.”

This past Monday, A Day To Remember debuted “Everything We Need” during their first-ever acoustic livestream event, A Day To Remember: Live at The Audio Compound. After they premiered the song on their official Youtube channel, the band surprised their fans by releasing the livestream as a live album, as well.

Pre-orders for You’re Welcome are live now featuring exclusive merch bundles and multiple vinyl variants of the LP. All pre-orders for You’re Welcome will unlock instant grat downloads of “Everything We Need” an “Brick Wall” as well as the previously released singles “Degenerates,” “Resentment,” and “Mindreader.”

Largely produced by Colin “DOC” Brittain and the band’s own Jeremy McKinnon, the 14-tracks on You’re Welcome represent another major step forward for the acclaimed quintet. Highlights include “Bloodsucker” which ravages with an infectious intensity, while “F.Y.M.” spouts punk energy through an unforgettable chorus. “Viva La Mexico” builds to a stadium-sized chant backed by walls of guitars, whereas “Everything We Need” closes out the album with a plaintive melody and acoustic eloquence, once more showcasing A Day To Remember’s multifaceted songwriting.

Artwork:

Track-listing: