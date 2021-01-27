Today, renowned rockers Papa Roach have teamed up with genre-bending/TikTok star Jeris Johnson to unveil “Last Resort (Reloaded).”

Johnson has earned a cult following on TikTok for the way he reworks and transforms popular songs. Through his success on the platform, he eventually covered Papa Roach’s “Last Resort,” and caught the eyes and ears of the band themselves.Proving the power of TikTok, Johnson and Papa Roach vocalist Jacoby Shaddix became fast friends, leading to this unique collaboration.

In fact, “Last Resort (Reloaded)” comes to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the triple platinum hit “Last Resort,” and sees Johnson and Papa Roach team up to breathe a new life into the song, which was the most played video on TRL back in 2000. “Last Resort (Reloaded)” boasts an infectious bounce, potent guitars, and punchy vocals in true Jeris & Jacoby fashion.

Tomorrow, an accompanying music video will be released that reimagines the original “Last Resort” music video. Johnson and Jacoby bring their palpable energy and dynamic sonics as they prove an undeniable ability to unite a crowd, whether that’s through the collective screens of ‘quarantine’ or the hopeful imagining of the days we’ll be able to jump around in a crowd once again. The poignant visual gives a bit of relief to those feeling overwhelmed, allowing viewers to sing at the top of their lungs and jump off the restlessness and anger they may be feeling. The lyrics tackle hard-hitting topics, as Jeris continues Jacoby’s verse from 2000 and adds his own thoughts, feelings, and struggles as he navigates life.