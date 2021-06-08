In March 2020, the world was affected by an uncontrolled and deadly virus, known as COVID-19, that had the whole world forced to remain within their homes for an entire year. The pandemic affected livelyhood, families and culture forever. Today, Award-winning recording artist Jooselord shows us the frustration, power and support of the culture with the release of the new single and video, titled “Quarantine”

In the Pat Lincoln-directed visual, the North Carolina remembers the time the world spent in quarantine and the challenges faced while being isolated during the recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “I wrote this song about how it felt to be locked in during quarantine,” Jooselord shares. “It’s a song for people to vent about those feelings they felt.”

Produced by The Chef, “Quarantine” follows Jooselord’s latest album, Moshpit Messiah. The album includes standouts “Letters To My Exs,” “Add Vices” and “Nightking.” Both Jooselord latest single and album are available now via United Masters. Stream it here. And for more Jooselord, follow him daily on Instagram.

Take a look at the new visual from Jooselord below.