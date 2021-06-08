Social influencer Mia Delance transforms into a hot new recording artist breaking into the big time with her debut song, “Let Me Go,” going viral. By popular demand, the Los Angeles songstress releases an accompanying visual that allows newfound fans to explore her trauma and sheds it away through the music to fulfill her bright future. Written by Delance-herself, stream the new single today via own imprint.

Directed by Megan Short, Delance displays an undeniable vocal performance, filled with range and consistency, in an angelic white gown as she, metaphorically, swims to the surface before drowning in her sorrows. Dealing with her demons, she explores a fabulous Los Angeles hillside home overlooking the city. A must-see formal introduction.

According to her press release, “Let Me Go” is a look at the rising star’s in-depth musical talent and subject matter. “With this song, I wanted to debut my musical personality through a collection of strong raw imagery,” She shares. “Working with my team, we executed my vision for the song perfectly & I can’t wait to show the world. Sometimes in life we wish we could go back and warn a younger version of ourselves to not be fearful, anxious & never give up against all odds- so that’s exactly what I did.”

Ahead of her debut, Delance already built anticipation for her musical transition with an amassed Instagram following of over 28,000 followers and 33..9 thousand followers on TikTok, who know her as @miadelancex. Among Delance’s following includes trending recording artists Toosii, Tommy Genesis, and Siya.

And with an expected forthcoming project shortly to follow the debut music in late-2021. Upon the debut release, Delance, via Instagram, shared with fans that this is merely only the beginning of what’s to come from the 2021 artist-to-watch.

“My debut single and music video is finally out now on all platforms I’ve been so excited to share this with you all for a while now. The beginning of it all.”

