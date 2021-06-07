Misterwives have announced their fall touring plans, dubbed the “Resilient Little Tour.”

The U.S. headlining our will kick off on November 9th at Culture Room in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Featuring support from Frances Forever, the tour will make stops at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre and New York City’s Webster Hall before wrapping at House of Blues in Boston on December 18th

Presales begin today, with general onsale tickets available beginning June 11th at 10am local time. For up-to-date ticketing information, you can head here.

Tour dates:

NOVEMBER
9           Ft. Lauderdale  FL          Culture Room
10         Orlando             FL          The Beacham
12         Atlanta               GA        Terminal West
13         Athens               GA        Georgia Theatre
14         Nashville           TN        Basement East
16         Dallas                 TX         Granada Theater
17         Austin                TX         Emo’s
19         Phoenix             AZ         The Pressroom
22         Los Angeles      CA        El Rey Theatre
23         San Francisco   CA        Regency Ballroom
26         Portland            OR        Wonder Ballroom
27         Seattle               WA       The Showbox
29         Salt Lake City    UT        The Complex
DECEMBER
1           Denver               CO        Ogden Theatre
3           Chicago              IL          Thalia Hall
4           Madison            WI        Majestic Theatre
5           Columbus         OH        Newport Music Hall
7           Detroit               MI        St. Andrew’s Hall
9           Pittsburgh         PA         Mr. Smalls
10         Harrisburg        PA         University at XL Live
11         Philadelphia     PA         Union Transfer
14         Washington      DC        9:30 Club
17         New York          NY        Webster Hall
18         Boston              MA       House of Blues