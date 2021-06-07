Misterwives have announced their fall touring plans, dubbed the “Resilient Little Tour.”

The U.S. headlining our will kick off on November 9th at Culture Room in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Featuring support from Frances Forever, the tour will make stops at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre and New York City’s Webster Hall before wrapping at House of Blues in Boston on December 18th

Presales begin today, with general onsale tickets available beginning June 11th at 10am local time. For up-to-date ticketing information, you can head here.

Tour dates:

NOVEMBER

9 Ft. Lauderdale FL Culture Room

10 Orlando FL The Beacham

12 Atlanta GA Terminal West

13 Athens GA Georgia Theatre

14 Nashville TN Basement East

16 Dallas TX Granada Theater

17 Austin TX Emo’s

19 Phoenix AZ The Pressroom

22 Los Angeles CA El Rey Theatre

23 San Francisco CA Regency Ballroom

26 Portland OR Wonder Ballroom

27 Seattle WA The Showbox

29 Salt Lake City UT The Complex

DECEMBER

1 Denver CO Ogden Theatre

3 Chicago IL Thalia Hall

4 Madison WI Majestic Theatre

5 Columbus OH Newport Music Hall

7 Detroit MI St. Andrew’s Hall

9 Pittsburgh PA Mr. Smalls

10 Harrisburg PA University at XL Live

11 Philadelphia PA Union Transfer

14 Washington DC 9:30 Club

17 New York NY Webster Hall

18 Boston MA House of Blues