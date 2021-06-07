Misterwives have announced their fall touring plans, dubbed the “Resilient Little Tour.”
The U.S. headlining our will kick off on November 9th at Culture Room in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Featuring support from Frances Forever, the tour will make stops at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre and New York City’s Webster Hall before wrapping at House of Blues in Boston on December 18th
Presales begin today, with general onsale tickets available beginning June 11th at 10am local time. For up-to-date ticketing information, you can head here.
Tour dates:
NOVEMBER
9 Ft. Lauderdale FL Culture Room
10 Orlando FL The Beacham
12 Atlanta GA Terminal West
13 Athens GA Georgia Theatre
14 Nashville TN Basement East
16 Dallas TX Granada Theater
17 Austin TX Emo’s
19 Phoenix AZ The Pressroom
22 Los Angeles CA El Rey Theatre
23 San Francisco CA Regency Ballroom
26 Portland OR Wonder Ballroom
27 Seattle WA The Showbox
29 Salt Lake City UT The Complex
DECEMBER
1 Denver CO Ogden Theatre
3 Chicago IL Thalia Hall
4 Madison WI Majestic Theatre
5 Columbus OH Newport Music Hall
7 Detroit MI St. Andrew’s Hall
9 Pittsburgh PA Mr. Smalls
10 Harrisburg PA University at XL Live
11 Philadelphia PA Union Transfer
14 Washington DC 9:30 Club
17 New York NY Webster Hall
18 Boston MA House of Blues