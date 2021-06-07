England metalcore act Architects have just announced that they will be heading out on a North American headlining tour this upcoming fall. The band will be touring in support of their latest record, For Those That Wish to Exist, which was released earlier this year to critical and commercial acclaim.
Architects will kick off their headlining tour on November 2nd in Los Angeles, California and will run until December 2nd when it wraps up in Minneapolis, Minnesota. General on-sale for the headlining run begins this Friday, June 11th at 10am local time. More info on tickets can be found here.
Check out all of the headlining tour dates below.
Tour dates:
11/2 Los Angeles, CA The Novo
11/3 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
11/5 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre
11/6 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre
11/8 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
11/10 Atlanta, GA Heaven
11/11 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville*
11/13 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
11/14 Norfolk, VA The Norva
11/16 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
11/17 Washington, DC The Fillmore
11/19 Boston, MA House of Blues
11/20 New York, NY Terminal 5
11/23 Montreal, QC Olympia
11/25 Toronto, ON Rebel
11/26 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/27 Cleveland, OH Agora Ballroom
11/28 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
11/30 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe
12/1 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
12/2 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue