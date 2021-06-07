England metalcore act Architects have just announced that they will be heading out on a North American headlining tour this upcoming fall. The band will be touring in support of their latest record, For Those That Wish to Exist, which was released earlier this year to critical and commercial acclaim.

Architects will kick off their headlining tour on November 2nd in Los Angeles, California and will run until December 2nd when it wraps up in Minneapolis, Minnesota. General on-sale for the headlining run begins this Friday, June 11th at 10am local time. More info on tickets can be found here.

Check out all of the headlining tour dates below.

Tour dates:

11/2 Los Angeles, CA The Novo

11/3 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

11/5 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre

11/6 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

11/8 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

11/10 Atlanta, GA Heaven

11/11 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville*

11/13 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

11/14 Norfolk, VA The Norva

11/16 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

11/17 Washington, DC The Fillmore

11/19 Boston, MA House of Blues

11/20 New York, NY Terminal 5

11/23 Montreal, QC Olympia

11/25 Toronto, ON Rebel

11/26 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/27 Cleveland, OH Agora Ballroom

11/28 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

11/30 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe

12/1 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

12/2 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue