The road to the emerging new artist Zandy Storm‘s debut single/video, titled “Only Up From Here” is nothing short of theatrical. For most, “Only Up From Here” is a formal introduction to the soon-to-be superstar. The song is an incredibly beautiful power ballad. It’s the kind of song you hear as the theme to anyone conquering their life. For the visual, brought to you by the Uplive app, Zandy Storm recreates the journey to this point and how the sky is the limit moving forward.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPr5J_KLUB3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Zane Storm on the purpose of her new single:

“This is a reminder for myself and whoever else needs it that you have to push forward, and always keep going up – and that’s why it’s ‘Only Up from Here.’”

A brief backstory on Zane Storm. Originally from the Philippines, she is the first winner of the hugely successful app now available in the USA known as “Uplive”s Inaugural Singing Competition.” And with 230 million users, Storm seized the opportunity and wowed with undeniable vocal abilities and impressive original music. Announced as the first winner by celebrity judge, Paula Abdul, Zandy was flown out to Los Angeles and collaborated with the successful songwriter, Chris Rosa and the two, together, created “Only Up From Here.”

Rosa on working with Storm:

“It was a great experience shooting the video with Zandy. I enjoyed seeing how happy and excited she was at fulfilling what is the first step in the journey of her dreams. After hearing Zandy tell me her life story, including my own personal trials and triumphs and a nod to the up in Uplive combined with me learning about the great opportunity the UpLive app was creating for her and other people without resources around the world “It’s Only Up from Here” practically wrote itself.”

Storm adds: “Working with Chris Rosa on the song was great. Chris is very professional, talented, and easy to work with.”

Storm’s latest single prepares the forthcoming release of her debut project, slated for a late-2021 release. “Only Up From Here” is available on all DSPs. For more on Zandy Storm, follow her meteoric rise on Instagram.

Watch Zane Storm’s new video below.