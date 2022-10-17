Wisconsin’s Star Monster, his lengthy discography, and his blended sound have skyrocketed him to the top of dance music. Today, he maintains his dominance with the release of the anticipated EP, BUTTERSCOTCH CANDY. Sweet and heavily desired like the actual candy, Star Monster’s new release is a project that embodies years of momentum he’s built up to this point through touring, releasing, and cultivating the right people around him, placing him at this epic moment in time, exactly where he’s supposed to be.

“My goal was to take you on a mystical and self-reflective journey while creating a feeling of discovery and bliss in your hearts, minds and booties,” says Star Monster.

For this EP, Star Monster’s goal, in part, is giving a one-of-a-kind experience to his fans where they could self-reflect and heal while also losing themselves in the ether of the music. The EP has all the ingredients placed in the right order to make this dream a reality. And with tracks like “THE MIRROR DIMENSION” and “LET GO OF YOUR MIND,” the project enables people to not overthink things and to use their heart, soul, and intuition to guide themselves onto their desired life path – marrying meaningful music with awe-inspiring bass.

Listen to the full EP below.