Sparkee‘s Snack Pack has been on a high-flying ride to the top of dance music thanks to his hit single “Feel Alive.” Keeping the song fresh, Sparkee releases the Lenno remix, out now, via own imprint. Stream it below.

Lenno’s edition is filled with lush synth chords, syncopated synth hooks, crisp drums, and the ultimate groove will have you feelin’ amazing. Lenno’s remix is accompanied with an extended version. Lenno joins collaborators Liinks, Sierra, Madeleine Wood, and many more on the red-hot project.

Lenno built his popularity with a uniquely crafted blend of dance music that combines disco, house, and funk with pop-tinged melodics and innovative production. “Feel Alive” was the first single off Sparkee’s latest EP, Snack Pack. For newfound fans, the EP is the perfect origin point.

