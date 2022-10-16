Ghost producer behind hits for DJ Khaled, T.I., Arcangel, Nevlin, resurfaces a previously released standout track, “Poetry In Motion.” The re-emerged single represents the artist’s growth and future. Check it out below.

The song is jam-packed with exhilarating emotion and game-changing energy. “We fight to build our way up to work with the legends to then become legends,” Nevlin explains.

On the track, Nevlin is going where production can take him and is connecting in areas of value with an ever-expanding solid network of famous and valuable contacts. As a talented electronic musician, he had the ability to cross-mix genres very effectively and creatively.

Nevlin has amassed over one billion streams across all streaming platforms. Cosigned by the legends such as Tiësto, Afrojack, The Chainsmokers, and so many others. Nevlin’s energy is what mostly characterizes the style in his work, Being able to produce every genre imaginable has served as a significant advantage in building his network and career.

Feel free to listen to “Poetry In Motion” here: