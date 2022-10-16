Upcoming trio, Worlds Apart, continues to innovate with the release of the new breakthrough single “Take Me Away” featuring Scarlett. Complemented by synths, electric guitar, and piano throughout, “Take Me Away” conveys a vessel for music enthusiasts to open up with themselves and embrace their feelings. Listen below.

“Take Me Away” was inspired by the ongoing struggle in Ukraine and the passing of Jason’s mother. It is truly designed for anyone who has lost someone they cared about or faced harsh obstacles in their life. Therapeutic as all we want is to be taken away from our hardships. The group explains creating “Take Me Away”:

“Take me away, from all of the danger so we can be free, of violence and hatred. Take me away, from all of the anger back to a time, when we were all angels.”

Worlds Apart’s latest single is the perfect origin point for newfound fans. A great gateway into exploring the group’s previous debut album, which is available now on all streaming platforms. Worlds Apart is an artist trio that combines the collective minds of three individuals into a single creative vision.

Peep the new single below.