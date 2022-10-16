Dead Weight, a fast-rising Hard-Rock/Bass act best known for the hit song “Mara,” continues to ascend to the top of dance with the release of the new dubstep anthem called “Convulsing.”

The song has a powerful message: “When no one is there for you, music is there for you, and I’m there for you.” The music is designed for people who feel depressed, like an outcast, or are just going through struggles in life. “Convulsing” enables listeners to release their anguish, tension, and overall negative energy by dancing and headbanging.

“Dead Weight is a light switch to me. And I aim for others to see it that way too,” says the Chicago native. “The brutal and aggressive style is pushed with the intention of relief. To untangle the noose. Don’t harm others or yourself. Rather, put the volume to 11 and let the music take the brunt of your energy.”

Utilizing an unconventional method, Dead Weight would turn off his phone and lock himself in the studio while forging this track. Dead Weight continued: “It’s about releasing tension and being vulnerable; going against the grain while still maintaining my authentic self.”

The song is available everywhere via own imprint. After the stream, continue to follow Dead Weight’s journey on social media.

Listen here: