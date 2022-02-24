Chicago recording artist Romey continues to campaign his King of the Midwest moniker with the release of his aggressive new track “Fear The Deer.” On the new track, Romey spits a witty and venomous flow about not being overlooked by anybody. Right now, it’s all or nothing for the destined superstar.

About Romey, hailing Southside Chicago, Romey discovered his lyrical abilities in Madison, Wisconsin. Equipped with a crafty wordplay and signature tone, he reached fame with a string of mixtapes that sold over 100,000 units. The early popularity accumulated widespread publicity on some of the biggest media outlets in music. And with Chicago, one of the biggest melting pots for new superstars now is the perfect time for Romey to rise to prominence.

“Fear The Deer” sets up Romey 2022 take over, which includes more new music and a forthcoming album. For more on Romey, follow the rising star on social media. Meanwhile, listen to the new single by Romey below.