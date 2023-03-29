Critically-acclaimed pop-punk trio Meet Me @ the Altar have announced their summer headlining tour, dubbed “The Pink Couch Tour.”

The band is currently wrapping up their spring headlining dates, and haven given themselves little time off before they kick off their summer tour on May 23rd in Richmond, Virginia which will run until June 21st when it closes in Columbus, Ohio. Kid Sistr and Chloe Lilac will provide support for the entirety of the run.

Meet Me @ the Altar is also slated to perform at this year’s Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama and the inaugural Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, NJ, plus several PRIDE events, including LA’s OUTLOUD Raising Voices Festival alongside Carly Rae Jepson, Grace Jones, and more.

Presale tickets for “The Pink Couch Tour” will be available beginning Wednesday, March 29th at 12pm ET, with general onsale beginning Friday, March 31st at 12pm ET. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit here.

Tour dates:

March 28, 2023 – Houston, TX – House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)+

March 30, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Basement East+

April 01, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – SOLD OUT+

April 03, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Orpheum+

April 04, 2023 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey+

May 19, 2023 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Fest*

May 23, 2023 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall^

May 24, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar^

May 26, 2023 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center^

May 27, 2023 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Fest^

May 29, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room^

May 31, 2023 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s^

June 1, 2023 – Colorado Springs, CO – Vultures^

June 3, 2023 – Addison, TX – Taste Addison*

June 4, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – OUTLOUD Raising Voices Festival*

June 6, 2023 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole^

June 8, 2023 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace^

June 9, 2023 – San Antonio, TX – Rock Box^

June 10, 2023 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City^

June 12, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar^

June 13, 2023 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room^

June 14, 2023 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s^

June 16, 2023 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Hall^

June 17, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Pride*

June 19, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – XRay Arcade^

June 20, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – The Hi-Fi^

June 21, 2023 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups^

+ With support from Young Culture and Daisy Grenade

* Festival appearance

^ With support from Kid Sistr and Chloe Lilac – On sale Friday, March 31 @ 12pm ET