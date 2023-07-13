Today, Troye Sivan has announced that he will be releasing his new, third studio album, Something to Give Each Other, on October 13th via Capitol Records.

Something to Give Each Other is set to be a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love, and friendship. Alongside the album announcement, Sivan has unveiled the debut single, “Rush,” to give fans a taste of what’s to come and what they can expect.

“‘Rush’ is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2 hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” explains Sivan. “Party after party, after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

The release comes alongside a music video, directed by Gordon von Steiner (Hermès Ski, Versace Man FW22, Dior Rouge, Louis Vuitton Cruise, Miu Miu), which can be found below.

Emerging from the tribulations of the last few years, Sivan found himself rewiring with the joy of human connection and dance music. He wrote the songs for the new album with Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Sam Smith), Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears), Leland (Selena Gomez, Ava Max) and Styalz Fuego (Khalid, Imagine Dragons). Something To Give Each Other is now available for pre-order here in vinyl, CD, digital and cassette formats alongside exclusive merchandise and fan packs.