The Rocket Summer releases a new single “Sing At The Top” from his forthcoming record, SHADOWKASTERS, due out on May 12th!

This follows the release of previous singles “M4U,” and “Stuck Inside Your Light” (Named by Rolling Stone as a Song You Need To Know). A departure from what some might expect from the piano-driven alt–pop rocker, the new album dives deeper into the synth-enriched waters he waded in on his most recent albums and swims effortlessly into darker, keyboard-driven and affected guitar depths. “I felt this tangible tug to tap into the long inherent but sonically neglected places of my heart and simply begin exhaling from there,” continues Avary. “What happened was a creative release and outflow that I’ve never really had before.”

Shadowkasters was recorded in SoundCirque, his studio that is located on a rural compound that Bryce lives on in Sunset, Texas. The album was heavily inspired by his love of 90s indie music that he grew up on – from electro, post-punk, shoegaze, trip-hop, and more. He extracted his influences into his own style and in Bryce’s words: “I allowed myself to simply unlock some doors of my soul and exhale what’s always been in there.”

“I let myself tap in and reset with this one creatively. I had begun writing fictional stories as a creative exercise and I started to make what I referred to as ‘tiny soundtracks’ to these unreleased films in my mind. Ultimately that process opened long inherent but sonically neglected places of the soul if you will, and I began to exhale from there. I kept drawing from that well to the point where there was a hard drive full of all of these unique songs that have this certain kind of special energy. I feel like I went through the wardrobe into Narnia and came back with this album.”

– Bryce Avary, The Rocket Summer

SHADOWKASTERS Tracklisting

1. M4U

2. Eyes 2 Skies

3. Sing At The Top

4. Stuck Inside Your Light

5. Do You See Dreamscapes In Your Dreams Before The Dreams Escape When The Sun Beams

6. Hope Is A Treacherous Drug I’m Getting High Though

7. Disco In Circles

8. Off The Hinge

9. Vanillanor Figby

10. Aloha, Hello

11. I Say, I Say