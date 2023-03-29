The perfect bop to set the mood for road trips and memory making, “Cadillac” proves King Falcon is on the cusp of something special.

Spring is here, and everyone is asking the same thing: Where are the summer drive songs? Before we know it, the sun will be high in the sky, and the temperatures will be racing to catch up. Your friends and lovers will want to go on adventures, and you need the perfect song to set the tone. Thankfully, King Falcon is here to deliver the goods.

“My best friend has had this 1957 Cadillac Eldorado parked in his garage for as long as I’ve known him,” says King Falcon’s Michael Rubin about the new song. “Every single time that we saw each other, I would pester him about trying to get it started so we could take it for a joyride. The car hadn’t moved in years – but it wasn’t in bad shape or anything, it had just atrophied as all mechanical things tend to do when they sit around unused and unloved.”

He continues “One day I decided to take matters into my own hands. I showed up at his house with a couple of tools and a can of starter fluid and before you know it, we were cruisin’ down the boulevard in this unregistered Cadillac with 40 year old tires. Totally unsafe and illegal, but it was the single most fun I have ever had riding in a car. That old Caddy turns WAY more heads than any new Lamborghini or Ferrari! The second I heard the engine roar to life I knew that this was a special moment that I wanted to write about. The song came together after about 8 days of sitting in front of my computer screen listening to the bass part on loop (much to the chagrin of my neighbors). I felt that the song had to embody the coolness of the moment but also the excitement and danger of driving around in a 5000 pound car with crappy brakes and no license plates.”

That thirst for danger and sense of limitless possibilities is perfectly translated to the “Cadillac,” which booms through your speakers with an unstoppable energy. Rather than obsess over money or jewelry or other meaningless possessions, King Falcon are setting fans straight with a song that cuts to the heart of life. You don’t need wealth to live a good life, and you don’t need to have all the answers. As long as you have gas in the tank and keys in your hand, the world is yours to explore.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the video for “Cadillac” recreates this excitement with beautiful visuals and a car cool enough to drop your jaw.

How anyone can hear a song like “Cadillac” and think King Falcon is anything other than the future of rock is beyond me. It is rare to find a band so certain of their sound and direction as you find with this trio. As far as Substream is concerned, King Falcon is the up-and-coming band to beat in 2023.

Speaking about the video, Rubin told us:

“We actually used that very same car in the music video. It broke down twice while we were filming, and we had to push that two and a half ton beast uphill on a gravel road. I now have a chronic injury from doing that – as a reminder of an experience I will never forget. We were able to mix in some cool animation to enhance the storyline of the video, we hope everyone enjoys it!”

