Jeweliet is a New York City-based R&B and Pop artist. Born in Brooklyn on September 30, 2003, and currently live in Staten Island; coming from Italian-Chinese descent, the love and appreciation for music started at three years old.

“My eccentric and positive outlook on music has influenced my style while creating,” she says. “Some of my biggest inspirations are Lauryn Hill, Rhianna, Travis Scott, and Kanye West. With these ideas, I have developed my style, sound, and flow, which will change the music industry entirely.” So it’s time to get ready to enter, Ju-Ju’s world.