Jeweliet is a New York City-based R&B and Pop artist. Born in Brooklyn on September 30, 2003, and currently live in Staten Island; coming from Italian-Chinese descent, the love and appreciation for music started at three years old.
“My eccentric and positive outlook on music has influenced my style while creating,” she says. “Some of my biggest inspirations are Lauryn Hill, Rhianna, Travis Scott, and Kanye West. With these ideas, I have developed my style, sound, and flow, which will change the music industry entirely.” So it’s time to get ready to enter, Ju-Ju’s world.
“Prescription” is about addictive energy and good vibes! It’s about how sometimes you have bad days and need someone to make everything okay. The cure is about letting go of what’s weighing you down and letting somebody be your healing, be your Rx. In this world, we all have problems from all walks of life, no matter what race or gender you are. I believe everyone carries the prescription to subscribe to friends or your significant other.
“Prescription” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the rising star. The new artist is currently developing her debut project, expected late 2022, early 2023. For daily updates and more, keep track of the artist’s every move on social media. Stream her entire catalog, available now on all platforms.
Just remember light doses. This incredible energy is addicting.
Listen to Jeweliet’s latest release below, and afterward, follow her on social media.