Suburban Kids, a newly rising Chicago rap group, has established themselves as one of the buzzworthy new rap stars to come out of the newly amalgamated hip-hop landscape. And with a tour on the horizon, the six-part outfit makes their formal introduction with the release of their self-titled debut album. Available now on all streaming platforms, the Matt Audio Dope-executive produced project runs like the conceptual basketball team with all the artists coming together and going for the chip with exceptional lyricism, chemistry and showmanship.

Created during the pandemic, the debut album displays the group’s prowess individually and collectively. The debut shares a side of the Windy City that isn’t usually explored. And it’s a lot of promise, growth, and excitement coming out of the suburbs that is about to shake up the rap game. The 11-song collection’s standouts are “In My Bag,” “Ridin,” and “Fendi”.

Suburban Kids consist of risers Suburban Kid McFly, Jorian, Xone White, and Jovi — a crew of buzzworthy rappers, who, together, form a formidable rap group. SK hit the road on a self-promoted tour with upcoming shows throughout Illinois. For complete tour dates, follow the group on social media.

Stream the full debut below, and afterward, feel free to follow Suburban Kids on social media.