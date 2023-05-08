As his new music ascends the artist to new heights of his growing music career, Denton’s Paul BornaStar continues to build on the momentum with the release of his latest single, “Killah Season.” Layered with trendy production, the rising star flexes his lyrical abilities with the crafty flow, heavy-hitting punchlines, and point-blank execution of star power to display why he is one of the most exciting new artists to watch in 2023. The new single is a warning to newfound fans of big things to come from the rising star throughout the year.

“Killah Season” follows the artist’s latest album, When Hell Freezes Over, which he dropped in January and spawned previously released singles “The Morning Light,” “Love You Deserve,” and the album’s title track. After the album, BornaStar released a quick follow-up in March’s buzzing track “Toxic.”

The emerging star acquired over 230,000 streams on Spotify in 2022. And with “Killah Season,” Paul promises more new music on the way and a second album of the year, as-yet-titled, anticipated for a late-2023 release. “Killah Season” is available everywhere via its own imprint. To stay up-to-date on everything Paul BornStar, follow him on social media.

Check out Paul Bronastar’s new single below.