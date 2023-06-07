Following months of teasing and anticipation, The Wonder Years have announced that they will be heading out on a 10th anniversary tour celebrating their fourth studio album, The Greatest Generation. The band will be performing the album in full every night along with a “selection of other songs from across our catalog.”
The Wonder Years have referred to this tour as the “first leg,” so expect more dates to be revealed at a later date.
“We’ll be performing the album in full every night along with a selection of other songs from across our catalog. We know what these songs mean to you—they mean so much to us too—so we cannot wait to play them all again,” the band have said via social media.
The tour will kick off on September 9th at the band’s very own Loneliest Place on Earth Fest, before expanding on a massive trek across North America making stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, and many more. The run will wrap up at The Fest in Ganesville, Florida in late October where The Wonder Years will perform two sets.
A Live Nation pre-sale is live now with access code DISCO, ahead of the general on-sale slated for this Friday, June 9th here.
Check out all of their announced tour dates below.
Tour dates:
07/06 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees Festival
09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Loneliest Place on Earth Fest
09/10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
09/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National
09/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
09/16 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach
09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at the Masquerade
09/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
09/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin
09/22 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
09/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory – North Park
09/25 – Anaheim, CA @ Crossroads at House of Blues Anaheim
09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
09/27 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
09/28 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
09/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/06 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
10/12 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/13 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
10/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
10/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
10/21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/22 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/27–29 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest