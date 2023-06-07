Following months of teasing and anticipation, The Wonder Years have announced that they will be heading out on a 10th anniversary tour celebrating their fourth studio album, The Greatest Generation. The band will be performing the album in full every night along with a “selection of other songs from across our catalog.”

The Wonder Years have referred to this tour as the “first leg,” so expect more dates to be revealed at a later date.

“We’ll be performing the album in full every night along with a selection of other songs from across our catalog. We know what these songs mean to you—they mean so much to us too—so we cannot wait to play them all again,” the band have said via social media.

The tour will kick off on September 9th at the band’s very own Loneliest Place on Earth Fest, before expanding on a massive trek across North America making stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, and many more. The run will wrap up at The Fest in Ganesville, Florida in late October where The Wonder Years will perform two sets.

A Live Nation pre-sale is live now with access code DISCO, ahead of the general on-sale slated for this Friday, June 9th here.

Check out all of their announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

07/06 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees Festival

09/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Loneliest Place on Earth Fest

09/10 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

09/13 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

09/16 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach

09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at the Masquerade

09/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

09/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin

09/22 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory – North Park

09/25 – Anaheim, CA @ Crossroads at House of Blues Anaheim

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

09/27 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

09/28 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

09/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/06 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

10/12 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/13 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

10/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

10/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

10/21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/22 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/27–29 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest