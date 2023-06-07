Today, Minneapolis-based alt-rock trio and Big Loud Rock-signees Yam Haus have released the acoustic version of their latest acclaimed single, “Sandcastle.”
“Sandcastle” itself is a punch and jangly pop-punk metaphor for life that examines just how frail and unexpected our existence here can really be. It is the second song to be released from Yam Haus since signing to Big Loud Rock and is expected to appear on their new EP, which is set for release this fall.
“We build up our lives meticulously, and the next moment, a breaker rolls in and washes it away,” said frontman Lars Pruitt. “It’s kind of exciting, kind of exhausting, kind of terrifying, beautiful, horrible, tragic, almost funny in a sad way. It actually feels really good to let go of what you can’t control, and acknowledge the complete frailty of our little lives. I think there’s some really good stuff on the other side of that.”
Watch the stripped-down version of “Sandcastle” below.
Yam Haus also has a number of appearances set for this summer, fall, and winter.
On Friday, July 14th, the band will perform as part of the inaugural TC Summer Fest at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota supporting The Killers. Kicking off on October 6 at Hi-Fi in Indianapolis, Indiana, the band’s forthcoming North American headline tour will visit additional markets across the U.S. and Canada and culminate in an appearance at Lincoln Hall in Chicago, Illinois on November 18th.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now and a full listing of dates can be found below.
Tour dates:
JULY
14 — Minneapolis, MN – Target Field (TC Summer Fest supporting The Killers)
OCTOBER
06 — Indianapolis, IN — Hi-Fi
07 — Ferndale, MI — The Loving Touch
08 — Toronto, ON — The Drake Underground
10 — Philadelphia, PA — World Cafe Live
12 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Made
13 — Cambridge, MA — Sonia
14 — Asbury Park, NJ — House of Independents
15 — Washington DC — DC9
17 — Carrboro, NC — Cat’s Cradle Back Room
18 — Charlotte, NC — Heist Brewery & Barrel Arts
19 — Atlanta, GA — Vinyl
26 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall
28 — Dallas, TX — Club Dada
29 — Austin, TX — The Ballroom
31 — Phoenix, AZ — Last Exit
NOVEMBER
01 — Los Angeles, CA — Moroccan Lounge
02 — San Diego, CA — Voodoo Room (House of Blues San Diego)
04 — San Francisco, CA — Bottom of the Hill
07 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theatre
08 — Seattle, WA — Madame Lou’s
10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge
11 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theater
12 — Lawrence, KS — The Bottleneck
15 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre
16 — Des Moines, IA — Wooly’s
18 — Chicago, IL — Lincoln Hall