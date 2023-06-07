Today, Minneapolis-based alt-rock trio and Big Loud Rock-signees Yam Haus have released the acoustic version of their latest acclaimed single, “Sandcastle.”

“Sandcastle” itself is a punch and jangly pop-punk metaphor for life that examines just how frail and unexpected our existence here can really be. It is the second song to be released from Yam Haus since signing to Big Loud Rock and is expected to appear on their new EP, which is set for release this fall.

“We build up our lives meticulously, and the next moment, a breaker rolls in and washes it away,” said frontman Lars Pruitt. “It’s kind of exciting, kind of exhausting, kind of terrifying, beautiful, horrible, tragic, almost funny in a sad way. It actually feels really good to let go of what you can’t control, and acknowledge the complete frailty of our little lives. I think there’s some really good stuff on the other side of that.”

Watch the stripped-down version of “Sandcastle” below.

Yam Haus also has a number of appearances set for this summer, fall, and winter.

On Friday, July 14th, the band will perform as part of the inaugural TC Summer Fest at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota supporting The Killers. Kicking off on October 6 at Hi-Fi in Indianapolis, Indiana, the band’s forthcoming North American headline tour will visit additional markets across the U.S. and Canada and culminate in an appearance at Lincoln Hall in Chicago, Illinois on November 18th.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now and a full listing of dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

JULY

14 — Minneapolis, MN – Target Field (TC Summer Fest supporting The Killers)

OCTOBER

06 — Indianapolis, IN — Hi-Fi

07 — Ferndale, MI — The Loving Touch

08 — Toronto, ON — The Drake Underground

10 — Philadelphia, PA — World Cafe Live

12 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Made

13 — Cambridge, MA — Sonia

14 — Asbury Park, NJ — House of Independents

15 — Washington DC — DC9

17 — Carrboro, NC — Cat’s Cradle Back Room

18 — Charlotte, NC — Heist Brewery & Barrel Arts

19 — Atlanta, GA — Vinyl

26 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

28 — Dallas, TX — Club Dada

29 — Austin, TX — The Ballroom

31 — Phoenix, AZ — Last Exit

NOVEMBER

01 — Los Angeles, CA — Moroccan Lounge

02 — San Diego, CA — Voodoo Room (House of Blues San Diego)

04 — San Francisco, CA — Bottom of the Hill

07 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theatre

08 — Seattle, WA — Madame Lou’s

10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Urban Lounge

11 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theater

12 — Lawrence, KS — The Bottleneck

15 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre

16 — Des Moines, IA — Wooly’s

18 — Chicago, IL — Lincoln Hall