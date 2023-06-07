Fueled By Ramen The Front Bottoms have just announced two additional legs of their widely anticipated “You Are Who You Hang Out With” headlining tour, which keeps them on the road all through fall.
The tour is in support of their new album, You Are Who You Hang Out With, which will be released on August 4th.
Leg 2 of the tour will run from September 15th through October 1st and feature support from Vundabar. Leg 3 will run from October 20th through November 11th and features Slothrust joining The Front Bottoms.
Pre-sale tickets for all new dates will available today, June 7th, at 12pm ET with public on-sale beginning this Friday, June 9th at 12pm local time. More information on tickets can be found here.
Additionally ,to celebrate the new dates, The Front Bottoms will be releasing a new single, “Punching Bag” this Friday, which will also be accompanied by an official music video filmed and directed by the band’s own Brian Sella.
Tour dates:
8/1 – 8/16: YOU ARE WHO YOU HANG OUT WITH TOUR – PART 1 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS KEVIN DEVINE & THE GODDAMN BAND
9/15 – 10/1: YOU ARE WHO YOU HANG OUT WITH TOUR – PART 2 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS VUNDABAR
10/20 – 11/11: YOU ARE WHO YOU HANG OUT WITH TOUR – PART 3 WITH SPECIAL GUESTS SLOTHRUST
8/1 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
8/2 Kansas City, MO Grinders Crossroads
8/4 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
8/5 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
8/7 Portland, OR Grand Lodge
8/8 Seattle, WA The Paramount
8/10 Berkley, CA UC Theatre
8/11 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
8/12 Los Angeles, CA The NoVo
8/16 Honolulu, HI
9/15 Montreal, QC MTelus
9/16 Toronto, ON
9/17 Detroit, MI
9/19 Columbus, OH KEMBA LIVE!
9/20 Milwaukee WI The Rave
9/22 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
9/23 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre
9/24 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
9/26 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
9/28 Boston, MA
9/29 Boston, MA
9/30 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall
10/1 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall
10/20 San Diego, CA OMA
10/21 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young – Las Vegas Festival Grounds #
10/22 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young – Las Vegas Festival Grounds #
10/24 Tempe, AZ
10/25 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre
10/27 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
10/28 Austin, TX ACL Live (Moody Theater)
10/29 Dallas, TX The Factory Deep Ellum
10/31 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
11/2 Birmingham, AL Iron City
11/3 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
11/4 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
11/5 Columbia, SC The Senate
11/7 Raleigh, NC The Ritz Raleigh
11/8 Silver Spring, MD Filmore Silver Spring
11/10 New York, NY Terminal 5
11/11 New York, NY Terminal 5
# Festival Date
* Album Release Show with Say Anything
^ No Kevin Devine