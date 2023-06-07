Grammy-nominated/multi–platinum recording artist Noah Cyrus has just announced a string of headlining summer and fall tour dates. The tour dates will be in support of her critically-acclaimed debut album, The Hardest Part, which was released back in September of 2022.

Cyrus will kick off the 22-city tour on August 24th at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, BC and includes stops in Spokane, Portland, Seattle, Boulder, St. Louis, Orlando, Charlotte, Richmond, Detroit, Indianapolis, and more before wrapping up on September 30th in Louisville, Kentucky.

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets here which runs through Thursday, June 8th at 11:59pm local time. VIP packages are also available. General public tickets go on-sale this Friday, June 9th at 10am local time.

Cyrus is also set to make appearances at numerous festivals and fairs throughout the summer and fall, including the Snohomish Block Party in Snohomish, WA on August 26, the Alaska State Fair on September 4, Ogden Twilight in Utah on September 6th (tickets), the Moon River Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee on September 10th (tickets) and the Treeline Music Festival in Columbia, Missouri on October 1 (tickets).

See all of her announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

08/24 – Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC^

08/26 – Snohomish Block Party – Snohomish, WA**

08/27 – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA^

08/29 – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID^

08/31 – McDonald Theatre – Eugene, OR^

09/01 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR^

09/02 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA^

09/04 – Alaska State Fair – Palmer, AK**

09/06 – Ogden Twilight – Ogden, UTZ**

09/07 – Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO^

09/09 – Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO^

09/10 – Moon River Festival – Chattanooga, TN**

09/12 – The Beacham – Orlando, FL^

09/13 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL^

09/15 – The Senate – Columbia, SC^

09/16 – The Underground @ Fillmore – Charlotte, NC^

09/17 – Lincoln Theater – Raleigh, NC^

09/19 – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA^

09/20 – The National – Richmond, VA^

09/21 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA^

09/23 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH^

09/24 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI^

09/26 – The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI^

09/27 – MegaCorp Pavilion – Newport, KY^

09/28 – Deluxe at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN^

09/30 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY^

10/01 – Treeline Music Festival – Columbia, MO**

^Headline Performance

**Festival or Fair Performance