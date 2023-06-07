Game-altering rising pop phenom Fletcher has announced that she will be bringing back her wildly popular “Meet Her At the Bar: Pride Month Experience” for a second year this month.

Much like last year, the experience is a series of pop-ups hosted by women-owned queer bars across the U.S. In addition to celebrating and supporting inclusive spaces and bringing her most die-hard fans together, the campaign also seeks to raise fund for GLAAD’s News & Rapid Response Initiative.

First launched back in 2022 to impressive and strong community support, Meet Her At the Bar raised over $50,000 for GLAAD with the support of FLETCHER’s fanbase, brand partner JD Sports, and co-sponsor Lyft.

Fletcher hopes to exceed that sum this year and has now partnered with Tinder, who will be donating one dollar for every new Pride sticker added to a member’s profile in the U.S. (up to $50,000). Those funds will go to GLAAD’s News & Rapid Response Initiative — a vital resource that ensures LGBTQ people are accurately and fairly represented in the news media and aims to protect vulnerable LGBTQ youth from misinformation being deployed against their right to grow up as their authentic selves, in safety, and in peace.

Meet Her At The Bar launches on June 10th at Dorothy in Chicago. Events will be held in a number of major cities including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Nashville (the latter of which will also play host to a fan meet & greet with Fletcher in support of the Tennessee community at the frontlines of fighting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation right now and her headlining Nashville Pride this year). All bars participating in the fan experience receive direct support via merchandise proceeds, bar sales, and other onsite activations at the events.

Each bar will also have its own t-shirt available to purchase on Fletcher’s website with all net proceeds directly supporting each respective establishment. Additionally, a Tinder x Fletcher co-branded t-shirt for sale will directly benefit GLAAD. FLETCHER is currently soliciting donations via her Instagram and Tik Tok to GLAAD— follow the link on her profile to donate now.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my second year of the Meet Her At The Bar Experience, supporting some of my favorite women-owned queer bars around the country and to continue to work closely with GLAAD to raise funds for their News & Response Initiative which is needed now more than ever,” said Fletcher. “I am so grateful to our partners, our friends and the FLETCHFAM who helped raise over $50,000 last year. I know this year we’ll raise even more. A big part of my mission and purpose is to reflect back to people that they are so worthy of joy, love, freedom and happiness in this lifetime. I want to lift up the spaces that help facilitate that energy and the places where we can love on each other a little harder, meet new friends or maybe even meet ‘the one’. I’m endlessly grateful for the support we’ve received so far and to Tinder for wanting to save queer spaces with us. I hope to continue Meet Her At The Bar for years to come and can’t wait for you all to celebrate Pride this month and throughout the year!”

“Fletcher’s career as a successful queer musician is inspiring and refreshing,” GLAAD’s Deputy President & COO Darra Gordon said of their ongoing collaboration. “Her unwavering commitment to the LGBTQ community, shown time again through her work with GLAAD, has only grown as her legacy expands. The impact of Fletcher’s music and activism cannot be understated, and GLAAD is proud to partner with her again this PRIDE season.”

Meet Her At The Bar: Pride Month Fan Experience Event Dates:

June 10 – Dorothy – Chicago, IL

June 11 – Henrietta Hudson – New York, NY

June 13 – Boycott Bar – Phoenix, AZ

June 14 – Slammers – Columbus, OH

June 15 – Pearl Bar – Houston, TX

June 16 – Jolene‘s – San Francisco, CA

June 17 – Blush & Blu – Denver, CO

June 18 – As You Are – Washington, D.C.

June 20 – Gossip Grill – San Diego, CA

June 21 – My Sister’s Room – Atlanta, GA

June 22 – Femme – Worcester, MA

June 23 – Frankie’s – Oklahoma City, OK

June 25 – The Lipstick Lounge – Nashville, TN

June 28 – The Ruby Fruit – Los Angeles, CA

June 29 – Cubbyhole – New York, NY