Ahead of their highly anticipated, North American co-headlining tour, today Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World have teamed up to cover a song from each other’s expansive and beloved discography.

For Manchester Orchestra, they decided to pay tribute to the classic Clarity opening song, “Table for Glasses.” On the flip side, Jimmy Eat World reimagined “Telepath” — an album highlight from Manchester’s The Million Masks of God album. Both original recordings are simultaneously sparse, slow-burning and soaring in their delivery, speaking to the bands’ shared strengths of cathartic melodies and vocal harmonies that invite fans to shout and sing along.

However, for the recordings of their covers, Jimmy Eat World flipped “Telepath” upside down, trading in soft acoustics and strings for a thunderous wall of electric guitar. Manchester Orchestra, respectively, approached “Table for Glasses” with a subtle touch that equally and intricately retains its invigorating power.

“It was an absolute honor to trade covers with one of our favorite bands,” says Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull. “We approached our cover with admiration for the original and had a blast exploring all of its spacious corners.”

Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins adds, “Manchester Orchestra is great at sitting you down, spinning your chair around and stopping it to show you are now somewhere else. We knew if we were going to cover an immersive song like ‘Telepath,’ we’d have to commit to ‘stopping the chair’ at bizzaro-Jimmy Eat World universe.”

Both covers can be found below.

Additionally, both covers will be available via limited edition 7″ vinyl, exclusively as part of the VIP Experience on the bands’ upcoming “Amplified Echoes Tour”. Kicking off July 11th, and produced by Live Nation, Amplified Echoes will bring Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World to dozens of illustrious stages from coast to coast, including LA’s Greek Theatre, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Chicago’s Salt Shed, NYC’s SummerStage in Central Park, and more through the end of August. Find the full list below and purchase tickets here, featuring support from Middle Kids.

Tour dates:

Jul 11 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater +

Jul 12 – Calgary, AB – Calgary Stampede

Jul 14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium +

Jul 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater +

Jul 16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Jul 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic ^

Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre +

Jul 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

Jul 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan ^

Jul 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors +

Jul 25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater +

Jul 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park ^

Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^

Jul 29 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Aug 7 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall +

Aug 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater ^

Aug 9 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion +

Aug 12 – Bellevue, NE – Outlandia

Aug 13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club +

Aug 16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^

Aug 18 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

Aug 19 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors ^

Aug 20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach ^

Aug 23 – New York, NY – SummerStage In Central Park ^

Aug 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

Aug 25 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Buffalo +

Aug 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

+Jimmy Eat World Closing

^Manchester Orchestra Closing