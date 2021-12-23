For Bella Blaq, music is everything.

The Georgia-based recording artist is preparing for the takeover with a modern sound that taps into the old school and respect to the pinup culture. After finding viral success with her previous effort, “Booty” she aims for more with the release of “IDK”. Stream it here via TGMG.

On “IDK” — produced by grammy nominated multi-platinum producer Epikh Pro — Blaq’s unique songwriting hold you captive while she sings about not dealing with past associates, giving her haters more reasons to get mad at her, enjoying life in the best way she can. The song exhibits Bella’s versatility that proves others may imitate but can never duplicate her sound. On her latest release Bella Blaq easily reels in listeners and new fans with her vocals and a catchy hook, and guarantees that the new single will become a playlist favorite.

“IDK” looks to join her previous effort in gaining viral success through an aggressive promotional campaign, and a music video that is currently in development. Her latest single adds to a new collection of hits that identifies her as a bonafide star. “IDK” is the perfect origin point for any newfound fan.

In 2021, Bella Blaq became a social media star with over 1.3 million followers on Tik-Tok, which transitioned to followers enjoying new music from the star-on-the-rise’s new website, Loot Gang. A website that not only allows fans to stay connected with Bella but it also opens the door to items that match her pinup style.

For more on Bella Blaq, follow her daily on social media. Stream the new single “IDK” by Bella Blaq below.