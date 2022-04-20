After building anticipation with a series of freestyle videos, buzzing recording artist ANoyd drops his first official single of the 2022 with the release of a music video for “The Rock.” In the KattBurgundy-directed visual, ANoyd reenacts scenes from Above The Rim and Hustle & Flow, his favorite films. Produced by JP On Da Track, the song allows ANoyd to be himself and show off his potential of becoming a superstar in his own right.

“‘The Rock’ is one of those records where I was literally just playing with flows and cadences creating it,” “Super energetic and fun! No pen, no pad – just all energy! Pass me the rock, watch me lay it up.”

Hailing from Connecticut, ANoyd arrived in 2015 with the debut album, Summer in Sinsinati. After the debut, the rising star exploded in popularity with the 2019 album, Yuck!. ANoyd’s resume includes notable collaborations with a-list rap stars, like Chris Webby, Nick Grant, Mickey Factz and Termanology. “The Rock” sets up anticipation for ANoyd’s upcoming album — currently in the works. ANoyd’s latest single is available everywhere via Audio BRGNDI-EightyHD.

You may take a look at the new visual for “The Rock” below.