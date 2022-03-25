Australia and U.K. link up on this new smash collaboration between two of today’s hottest recording artists.

Continuing their ongoing history of hitmaking, Australia’s Rosso Beats links up with U.K.’s Shogun for a dance-meets-hip hop-infused new single, titled “Not My Fault.” Their latest collaboration plays to both star’s strengths while displaying a magnetic new feel-good vibe that rises up from the gritty, grimey sounds that today’s fan enjoys so much. It’s infectious from the moment the beat drops.

Similar to a Night Lovell, Suicide boys, and Pouya, “Not My Fault” embraces a dark trap sound, something falling into the rhythm. The song not only symbolizes this solo musician’s path he’s currently on but the inclining trajectory he’s set out to achieve throughout the year. In 2022, Rosso Beats is anticipated to turn the bedroom-producer-now-in-demand tastemaker into one of the year’s biggest names in today’s music.

“Not My Fault” is an appetizer for Rosso Beats’s forthcoming project, expected this year as a self-release. Rosso and Shogun’s latest collaboration builds on the well-documented history between the duo that has given us past hits and anticipation for future hits on the way. Until the album release, “Not My Fault” is available everywhere via RBE. Now, is the perfect time to get familiar with everything Rosso Beats and Shogun.

Check out the new single below and follow the duo on social media for daily updates and more.