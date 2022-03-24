Dance Gavin Dance have dropped their first new music in almost 2 years today, with the release of brand new single, “Synergy” featuring guest vocals from Rob Damiani of Don Broco. The track comes accompanied by an official music video and is the first to feature fan favourite guitarist, Andrew Wells, as an official, full-time member of the band. Find “Synergy” on streaming platforms HERE .
Speaking on today’s new music, Dance Gavin Dance drummer, Matt Mingus shares:
“We hope you check out our new track Synergy. This song features all the components that are require for a tasty DGD treat. epic technical guitars, catchy melodies, and groovy drum parts! Be sure to also check out the music video that accompanies it and enjoy!”
Dance Gavin Dance have a slew of exciting touring and festival performances coming up. Starting with their very own festival, Swanfest, which will take place in the band’s hometown of Sacramento and be headlined by the band. Immediately after, the band hit the road for their Spring 2022 headlining tour with Memphis May Fire, Volumes and Moontooth from April 26 – May 20th. The band are then due to hit the road with Coheed & Cambria for a nationwide amphitheater tour of the US starting on July 12th and funning until August 17th.
SWANFEST
Apr 23 | SWANFEST | Sacramento, CA |Heart Health Park
Dance Gavin Dance Spring Tour 2022
w/ Memphis May Fire, Volumes & Moontooth
Apr 26 | Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory
Apr 27 | Boise, ID | Revolution
Apr 29 | Wichita, KS | Cotillion
Apr 30 | Omaha, NE | The Admiral
May 01 | Des Moines, IA | Val Air
May 03 | Ft. Wayne, IN | Piere’s
May 04 | Cleveland, OH | Agora
May 06 | Grand Rapids, MI | The Intersection
May 07 | Milwaukee, WI | Eagles Ballroom
May 09 | Rochester, NY | Main Street Armory
May 10 | Albany, NY | Empire Live
May 11 | Hartford, CT | Webster Theater
May 13 | Richmond, VA | The National
May 14 | Raleigh, NC | The Ritz
May 15 | Columbia, SC | The Senate
May 17 | Ponte Vedra, FL | Concert Hall
May 19 | Knoxville, TN | Knoxville Auditorium
May 20 | Birmingham, AL | Sloss Furnaces
Dance Gavin Dance
With Coheed & Cambria and Mothica
Jul 12 | Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Jul 13 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jul 15 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
Jul 16 | New Braunfels, TX | Whitewater Amphitheater
Jul 17 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Jul 19 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Jul 23 | Nashville, TN | Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Jul 24 | Charlotte, NC | Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Jul 26 | Washington, DC | The Anthem
Jul 27 | Philadelphia, PA | Liacouras Center
Jul 29 | Boston, MA | Agganis Arena
Jul 30 | Queens, NY | Forest Hills Stadium
Aug 01 | Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE
Aug 02 | Pontiac, MI | Crofoot Festival Grounds
Aug 03 | Toronto, ON | RBC Echo Beach
Aug 05 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory
Aug 06 | Bridgeview, IL | Seat Geek Stadium
Aug 07 | Maryland Heights, MO | Saint Louis Music Park
Aug 09 | Englewood, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug 10 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex
Aug 12 | Los Angeles, CA | Shrine Outdoors
Aug 13 | San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
Aug 14 | Berkeley, CA | Greek Theatre
Aug 16 | Redmond, WA | Marymoor Park
Aug 17 | Troutdale, OR | Edgefield