Dance Gavin Dance have dropped their first new music in almost 2 years today, with the release of brand new single, “Synergy” featuring guest vocals from Rob Damiani of Don Broco. The track comes accompanied by an official music video and is the first to feature fan favourite guitarist, Andrew Wells, as an official, full-time member of the band. Find “Synergy” on streaming platforms HERE .

Speaking on today’s new music, Dance Gavin Dance drummer, Matt Mingus shares:

“We hope you check out our new track Synergy. This song features all the components that are require for a tasty DGD treat. epic technical guitars, catchy melodies, and groovy drum parts! Be sure to also check out the music video that accompanies it and enjoy!”

Dance Gavin Dance have a slew of exciting touring and festival performances coming up. Starting with their very own festival, Swanfest, which will take place in the band’s hometown of Sacramento and be headlined by the band. Immediately after, the band hit the road for their Spring 2022 headlining tour with Memphis May Fire, Volumes and Moontooth from April 26 – May 20th. The band are then due to hit the road with Coheed & Cambria for a nationwide amphitheater tour of the US starting on July 12th and funning until August 17th.

SWANFEST

Apr 23 | SWANFEST | Sacramento, CA |Heart Health Park

Dance Gavin Dance Spring Tour 2022

w/ Memphis May Fire, Volumes & Moontooth

Apr 26 | Spokane, WA | Knitting Factory

Apr 27 | Boise, ID | Revolution

Apr 29 | Wichita, KS | Cotillion

Apr 30 | Omaha, NE | The Admiral

May 01 | Des Moines, IA | Val Air

May 03 | Ft. Wayne, IN | Piere’s

May 04 | Cleveland, OH | Agora

May 06 | Grand Rapids, MI | The Intersection

May 07 | Milwaukee, WI | Eagles Ballroom

May 09 | Rochester, NY | Main Street Armory

May 10 | Albany, NY | Empire Live

May 11 | Hartford, CT | Webster Theater

May 13 | Richmond, VA | The National

May 14 | Raleigh, NC | The Ritz

May 15 | Columbia, SC | The Senate

May 17 | Ponte Vedra, FL | Concert Hall

May 19 | Knoxville, TN | Knoxville Auditorium

May 20 | Birmingham, AL | Sloss Furnaces

Dance Gavin Dance

With Coheed & Cambria and Mothica

Jul 12 | Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Jul 13 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul 15 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Jul 16 | New Braunfels, TX | Whitewater Amphitheater

Jul 17 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Jul 19 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

Jul 23 | Nashville, TN | Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Jul 24 | Charlotte, NC | Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul 26 | Washington, DC | The Anthem

Jul 27 | Philadelphia, PA | Liacouras Center

Jul 29 | Boston, MA | Agganis Arena

Jul 30 | Queens, NY | Forest Hills Stadium

Aug 01 | Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE

Aug 02 | Pontiac, MI | Crofoot Festival Grounds

Aug 03 | Toronto, ON | RBC Echo Beach

Aug 05 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory

Aug 06 | Bridgeview, IL | Seat Geek Stadium

Aug 07 | Maryland Heights, MO | Saint Louis Music Park

Aug 09 | Englewood, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug 10 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex

Aug 12 | Los Angeles, CA | Shrine Outdoors

Aug 13 | San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

Aug 14 | Berkeley, CA | Greek Theatre

Aug 16 | Redmond, WA | Marymoor Park

Aug 17 | Troutdale, OR | Edgefield