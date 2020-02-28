The Hunna release “Cover You” + announce new album

Today is a big day for The Hunna, as they kick off the next chapter in their band. They have officially announced their new album, I’d Rather Die Than Let You In, which will be released on May 15th. The album is currently up for pre-order here.

On top of the album announcement, The Hunna have released a new single and official video for “Cover You,” which features Travis Barker. The accompanying video was directed by Jordan Wozy (Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud), and sees love blossom in the thick of a mosh pit, which features real fans of The Hunna, while the band is performing for the crowd.

“Cover You” is ultimately a youthful love song that brings nostalgia from our favorite concert. “Ultimately it’s a song about young people falling in love in the mosh pit, having the time of their lives together like nothing else exists and nothing can hurt them, and saying to one another ‘if we go in this pit, there’s no going back’ and ‘if we do this, I’ve got your back,” explains The Hunna.

For I’d Rather Die Than Let You In, it signifies a life-changing two years fo The Hunna, in which they shed the ghosts of their past and work towards celebrating the present and future of their band. Working with Travis Barker, Pete Wentz, Josh Dun, John Feldmann, and more, the album explores a new area for the group and showcases how different they are, with an underlying theme that emphasizes moving on.

Tour dates:

April 17th – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

April 19th – Venue Nightclub – Vancouver, BC

April 20th – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

April 21st – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

April 22nd – Knitting Factory Concert House- Boise, ID

April 24th – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

April 25th – Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

April 26th – Slowdown, Main Room – Omaha, NE

April 28th – Encore at the Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

April 29th – Varsity Theatre- Minneapolis, MN

May 1st – Bogarts- Cincinnati, OH

May 2nd – Rumba Cafe – Columbus, OH

May 3rd – House of Blues Chicago- Chicago, IL

May 5th – Rex Theatre- Pittsburgh, PA

May 6th – Saint Andrews Hall- Detroit, MI

May 7th – House of Blues Cleveland- Cleveland, OH

May 8th – The Opera House- Toronto, ON

May 10th – Webster Hall – New York, New York

May 15th – The Great Escape Festival – Brighton, UK *album release day

May 16th – Academy – Glasgow, Scotland

May 17th – Academy – Manchester, UK

May 18th – The Forum – London, UK

May 19th – Y-Plas – Cardiff, Wales

May 21st – Gloria – Cologne, Germany

May 22nd – Heimathafen – Berlin, Germany

May 24th – Bitterzoet – Amsterdam, Netherlands

August 4th – Mercy Lounge – Nashville, TN

August 5th – Masquerade Purgatory Stage, Atlanta, GA

August 7th – The Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

August 8th – U Street Music Hall – Washington, DC

August 11th – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA