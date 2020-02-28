Creeper release brand new song, “Cyanide”

Following the previously released “Born Cold” and “Annabelle,” which quickly became live favorites on their last tour with BABYMETAL, Creeper have released another new single called “Cyanide.” The track is off their upcoming album, Sex, Death, & the Infinite Void, which is due out May 29th.

“Cyanide” is a change of pace for the band, as it finds Creeper stirring their sonic palette, incorporate elements of 70’s glam-rock with a bit of American flair. The song’s central lyric “Modern love can feel like suicide” was predominantly inspired by the early Peter Gabriel track “Modern Love,” with the band applying that idea to the new albums narrative.

“‘Cyanide’ is about obsession,” says Creeper frontman Will Gould, “That hopeless feeling you get in the pit of your stomach when you fall in love. Modern love know no bounds, no rules; it can feel like dying a death. At the point in our album narrative, the characters have fallen into a dangerous, forbidden love. One for which no-one can forgive.”

Additionally, Creeper also launched pre-orders today for two special vinyl format.s. A new limited-edition picture disc will be available directly from the band’s official site, while an album featuring an alternate sleeve will be stocked by HMV and select independent stores. You can find all pre-order options here.

APRIL – ‘GOD CAN’T SAVE US’ HEADLINE TOUR

12th – Leeds, The Wardrobe

13th – Glasgow, St. Luke’s

14th – Manchester, Academy 2

15th – London, Brixton Electric

17th – Brighton, Concorde 2

18th – Birmingham, O2 Institute

JULY

9th – 2000trees Festival

AUGUST

28th – Leeds Festival

30th – Reading Festival