Neck Deep announce new album + drop new single, “Lowlife”

Neck Deep is officially back with a new album. After releasing their monumental album, The Peace and The Panic, in 2017 via Hopeless Records(which debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200), the band had an extensive touring schedule: including Warped Tour and opening for blink-182. Outside of releasing “She’s a God” last year, the band have stayed mainly quiet on new music.

Today, Neck Deep have officially announced the details surrounding that highly-anticipated fourth studio album: All Distortions Are Intentional, which will be released on July 24th via Hopeless Records.Not simply a collection of song; instead, the album is full of themes revolving around disconnection, existential confusing, and the search for meaning. All Distortions Are Intentional is currently available for pre-order here.

All Distortions Are Intentional tells the story of a loaner named Jett, who lives in a place called Sonderland — which is a combination of “Wonderland” and the word “sonder,” and deals with the realization that everyone lives a life that is as complex as your own, knowing that each random interaction you have is with someone going through their own journey. “It’s that strange existential realization that you are not the entire world,” explains Neck Deep vocalist Ben Barlow. “Everyone around you feels and lives the same way that you do. You’re just an extra in their story.”

Neck Deep invite fans to learn about the concept today, sharing the album’s lead single, “Lowlife” — introducing fans to Sonderland with the aforementioned protagonist Jett and his love interest, Alice. The track is accompanied by a music video directed by Yhellow, with a video that is vibrant and visceral, really making it the perfect intro to this new world. Although “Lowlife” and all of the other albums and written through the character’s viewpoints to tell the story, it is still one that is personal to each member of Neck Deep. “Writing ‘Lowlife’, it was like I was tapping into this part of my own personality, my own psyche” Barlow says.

All Distortions Are Intentional was produced by Matt Squire (Panic! At The Disco, Ariana Grande, One Direction) and was recorded in Wales at the Monnow Valley Studio. Ben’s brother and longtime Neck Deep collaborator Seb Barlow handled the album’s gargantuan mix, a process that had him grow so close to the band and the album, that he ultimately joined the band as bassist at the end of the process.

