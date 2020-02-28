grandson, K.Flay team up for collaborative new song, “Peaches”

Fueled By Ramen’s grandson has teamed up with K.Flay to share a collaborative new single, “Peaches.” The song marks the first release of grandson’s XXwhy acoustic campaign, which is a campaign that each month will feature him releasing an acoustic collaboration leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

On top of the tracks, grandson will be releasing an accompanying XXwhy podcast, creating a discourse between those creatives working in music and activism. The podcast, recorded at idobi Radio and hosted by grandson, will feature acoustic performances of the collaborative tracks and discussions with the collaborators, activists, and more. The very first episode with K.Flay will premiere at 6:00pm PST on March 1st on idobi Radio, which will be followed by an official video for “Peaches” in the coming weeks.

Additionally, grandson has partnered with Headcount and Gibson Guitars for the XXwhy campaign, which focuses on voter registration for the upcoming election. You will also notice that each track released as part of this campaign will feature “Text Voter XX to 40649” in the title. Those who text the number will be registered to receive updates about voter registration in their area and can join the “me +3” initiative which helps voters’ friends to register as well. By texting the number, you will also be entered to win a signed Epiphone guitar by grandson and the featured artist for that month’s track.

This upcoming march, grandson will head out on a headlining tour of Canada, kicking off on March 17th at Victoria’s Sugar Nightclub. Following his Canadian tour dates, grandson will head to Europe to support A Day To Remember on a May run, followed by a series of North American festival appearances.

Check out all of his upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

March 8 – Okeechobee, FL – Okeechobee^

March 17 – Victoria, Canada – Sugar Nightclub

March 18 – Vancouver, Canada – Commodore Ballroom

March 20 – Calgary, Canada – The Palace Theatre

March 21 – Edmonton, Canada – Midway Music * Arcade * Kitchen

March 23 – Saskatoon, Canada – Louis’

March 25 – Winnipeg, Canada – The Garrick

March 28 – Toronto, Canada – Danforth Music Hall

March 29 – Toronto, Canada – Danforth Music Hall

March 30 – Montreal, Canada – Club Soda

April 1 – Kingston, Canada – The Ale House

April 2 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

May 5 – Hannover, Germany – Swiss Life Hall

May 6 – Bochum, Germany – Ruhr Congress Zentrum

May 7 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal

May 9 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyerhalle

May 10 – Wien, Austria – Gasometer

May 12 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

May 13 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

May 15 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Riviera

May 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

May 19 – Paris, France – Elysée Montmartre

May 20 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013

May 21 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

May 23 – Hatfield, United Kingdom – Hatfield House

May 24 – Leeds, United Kingdom – Temple Newsam House

May 25 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – SSE Hydro

May 27 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

May 28 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena

June 18 – Dover, DE – Firefly^

June 28 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest^

July 9 – Ottawa, Canada – Ottawa Bluesfest^

July 15 – Ottawa, Canada – Ottawa Bluesfest^

July 16 – London, Canada – Start.ca Rocks The Park^

^Festival Date

4/2: with Whethan

5/5 – 5/28: with A Day To Remember