I know what you’re thinking: yeah, right. After all, it’s been over a year since A Day to Remember announced their signing to Fueled by Ramen and released “Degenerates.” While the album was getting delayed, the band continued to release new music with singles “Resentment” and “Mindreader,” which they’ve used to hold fans over until this day.

But now, it’s official. The highly-anticipated new album from A Day to Remember, You’re Welcome, has a set release date of March 5th via Fueled by Ramen, their first through the label.

A Day To Remember vocalist Jeremy McKinnon had this to say on the new album, “It’s finally here — almost! To all our fans around the world, we want to say, ‘Thank you!’ You’ve waited patiently, and we can’t wait for you to hear this. There’s a lot of detail in everything we do from the mixes to the artwork, because it all tells a story. So, we made sure each element was perfect. Every line happens for a reason. We took what we envision modern music to be and made a hybrid of who we were, who we are, and who we want to be. It took a lot of maneuvering to get it right, but we feel like we did. We’re here now and very happy to present ‘You’re Welcome.‘”

To go along with the album’s announcement, the band have shared another new single, “Brick Wall,” which can be found below. “Brick Wall” continues the evolution of A Day to Remember, with it building slow and eventually getting to a heavy chorus that fans have come to expect from the band.

Largely produced by Colin “DOC” Brittain and the band’s own Jeremy McKinnon, the 14-tracks on You’re Welcome represent another major step forward for the acclaimed quintet. Highlights include “Bloodsucker” which ravages with an infectious intensity, while “F.Y.M.” spouts punk energy through an unforgettable chorus. “Viva La Mexico” builds to a stadium-sized chant backed by walls of guitars, whereas “Everything We Need” closes out the album with a plaintive melody and acoustic eloquence. The full track-listing and album artwork can be found below.

Pre-orders for You’re Welcome can be found here, featuring exclusive merch bundles and a special deluxe edition vinyl of the LP (hand numbered and limited to only 1000 units), which will be pressed on gold vinyl and feature layered artwork offering an enhanced visual journey of You’re Welcome. All pre-orders for You’re Welcome will unlock instant grat downloads of “Brick Wall” as well as the previously released singles “Degenerates,” “Resentment,” and “Mindreader.”

