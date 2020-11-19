Mayday Parade release ominous music video for “I Can Only Hope”

Mayday Parade have released an ominous new music video for their song “I Can Only Hope,” which serves as the third and final video release alongside their Out of Here EP.

The video, which premiered earlier via YouTube, can be found below. The video was directed by longtime Mayday Parade collaborator Guadalupe Bustos and opens on a fall day with a powerful quote from H.P. Lovecraft. Throughout the video, each band member — Derek Sanders, Brooks Betts, Alex Garcia, Jake Bundrick, and Jeremy Lenzo — appear to be running from something, although the audience can’t be sure what exactly that is. The song was written about a time of fear and uncertainty for drummer Bundrick, who says, “’I Can Only Hope,’ simply put, is about my father. He recently had some medical issues in Georgia and being that I live in California, I felt so far away. The song is about being terrified. It’s about that uncertainty whether someone will pull through something so difficult. It’s about the unknown that follows all of it and never forgetting the sounds or senses of the moment when you received the news.”

In addition to the music video release, Mayday Parade have announced a full-album virtual show of their sophomore album, Anywhere But Here. The stream will take place on December 5th, with tickets available here. After celebrating Anywhere But Here’s 10-year anniversary last fall with a limited run of live shows, the band has decided that bringing Anywhere But Here live virtually for fans who missed it, would be a fun way of connecting with fans during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Anywhere But Here was produced by David Bendeth (Paramore, Bruce Hornsby) and released on October 6th, 2009 via Atlantic Records. It was the first album by Mayday Parade to make debuts across several Billboard charts (#31 on Billboard 200, #8 on Alternative Albums) and spawned several successful singles including “The Silence” and “Kids in Love” that went into rotation at radio and MTV. Though the album pre-dates the rise of Spotify and Apple Music, Anywhere But Here has racked up over 88 million plays on the two platforms, proving itself a lasting fan favorite.