Due out in January of 2021, Scattered Storms is a record that Alvarez wrote for himself and the Good Bison project, not anyone else. “I didn’t make something that other people would necessarily want to listen to. I made something that I would want to jam out to forever,” he says.

Scattered Storms is a career-defining moment for the Good Bison project, as it owes it’s existence to current alternative as much as it does classic hip-hop. Not wanting to be constrained by any one genre, Alvarez has spent years exploring many different styles to try and find where he fits in. “Going into this project, I decided that I no longer wanted to make something contemporary,” he explains. “I wanted to make something timeless. I stopped caring about what lane I fit in musically, and it finally became clear to me that I didn‟t want to be a rapper.”

Scattered Storms is a flurry of creativity, serving as a wide-ranging experiment that carries elements of indie-rock, hip-hop, surf rock, and more, without sounding oo chaotic. It‟s ambitious and self-assured, a solid EP from this rising, eye-catching artist. “I credit this morph to a re-found confidence, and the desire to create something that was representative of myself, rather than something that sounded like what is already coming out. I wanted to make something that was true to me,” Alvarez says.

Tomorrow, Good Bison will be releasing the EP’s first single, “Can’t Predict the Weather,” but today Substream is thrilled to be bringing you an exclusive stream of the single a day early.

“‘Can’t Predict The Weather’ is about literal and figurative storms. In Miami, it can be incredibly sunny one minute, and then out of nowhere you’ll find yourself in the middle of a hurricane. Los Angeles is the complete opposite. You might actually get away with predicting the weather in Southern California,” Alvarez says. “Mauri, who I’ve been writing music with since we were both 17, came up with the guitar riff while hanging out at the beach on a Sunday morning. Originally, I wanted the track to be part of an acoustic project, but it ended up evolving into something more. We recorded everything in my home studio, using whatever we had lying around, including some percussion instruments from a little kid’s toy set, and a Colombian rain disk that was hanging on the wall. Slightly Stoopid producer George Spits took the song to the next level by laying down the drums. He’s someone I consider myself lucky to work with; a fellow Miami native who made a name for himself with his band Llamabeats, and has worked as a producer/engineer for some incredible artists.”

“I didn’t necessarily realize this as I was writing the lyrics, but ‘Can’t Predict The Weather’ is about loss, and learning to be okay with it,” he continues. “People change, places disappear, relationships end, things break. It’s all a part of life. Just don’t forget to bring a sweater.”

Check out Substream’s stream of “Can’t Predict the Weather” below.