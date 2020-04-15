A Day to Remember release new song + video, “Mindreader”

A Day to Remember has left fans wondering for months about their upcoming album, You’re Welcome. Since signing to Fueled by Ramen back in August, the band has released two singles, with no new set release date. While we continue to wait for news surrounding the album — their first since 2016’s Bad Vibrations — the band have shared another single from the record, “Mindreader.”

The song is one that will sound familiar for fans, and one that should quickly latch on as it is certainly the most “A Day to Remember sounding” single from the record yet. On releasing the new single “Mindreader” now, frontman Jeremy McKinnon commented, “We’ve had this video done for some time now, and seeing as how our album isn’t out yet and the state of the world is keeping us off the road, we wanted to get some new material out there for our fans as soon as possible.”

“This song was one of my personal favorites off the new album from the day it was written. I wrote it with the incredibly talented Mike Green. Fun fact, it was the first song I’ve ever sent the guys in the band that was unanimously loved,” McKinnon elaborated. “This song was written to be a lighthearted take on people in relationships expecting their partners to read their minds.”

The new song and it’s accompanying video, animated by Awesome, Inc. (Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Squidbillies), can be found below.