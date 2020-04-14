Words From A Waldman: Top Twelve Bands That Have Replaced Their Front Person ft. Makeout’s Kyle Dee

Sometimes a band loses its frontman and the band is toast. Other times, it’s a PB&J sandwich. I caught up with NEW Makeout frontman Kyle Dee and we created our top twelve bands to replace their front person for the better.
-
ALL
SW: I’m glad that this list takes care of ALL bands that have had a different lead singer.
KD: As the resident old guy in this piece, you can teach me ALL about them.
SW: Are we really going there? Right away? You’re biting the hand that is feeding you, sir. Let’s see how things make out.
KD: Makeout!
SW: What a way to kick things off, Kyle. ALL should get more love.
KD: (laughs) While we’re on the topic of kicking things off, let’s jump to Van Halen.
-
Van Halen
SW: Were you even born in 1985?
KD: I was born in the next decade.
SW: Great.
KD: I attribute a lot of my vocal abilities to this band. My dad loved DLR era Van Halen, and I’m a fan of ALL Van Halen.
SW: So your love didn’t happen right now?
KD: (pauses for 5150 seconds) No.
SW: There’s no tomorrow.
-
Blessthefall
KD: Speaking of the future, didn’t you just go and see this band?
SW: Yup. There wasn’t a hollow body in the room.
KD: Did you find yourself having a good time?
SW: (pauses for 40 days) Yes.
KD: Wow. Just wow. That was melodramatic, Scott.
SW: I can carry on now.
KD: Don’t. Let’s shine some lights on a new subject: Blessthefall’s old singer’s newer project…
-
Escape The Fate
SW: ESCAPE THE FATE! I saw this band on the same bill as the Blessthefall show. Shit was tight.
KD: This is one band that truly has progressed with its new singer.
SW: ETF must’ve gotten a flood of auditions after its first album came out.
KD: Sounds like a really sticky situation.
SW: Haha. All drama aside, Escape The Fate’s “This War Is Ours” is an amazing sophomore album, and the fact that so many of its songs get played live today is a testament to its quality.
KD: Onward. Upward.
8. Dance Gavin Dance
SW: Speaking of onward and upward!
KD: This band is huge now.
SW: Indeed. They own the night.
KD: Really? Do you have the receipt?
SW: No.
KD: Awkward.
SW: Here’s something new and it isn’t a dad joke: The newest incarnation of this band is my favorite version of DGD.
KD: That wasn’t funny and it was the truth. Lots of (shark) dad jokes in this piece.
SW: Hey, you knew what you were getting into!
KD: No deception there.
-
The Dillinger Escape Plan
SW: No deception here either: This band may be one of the most musically talented heavy bands that I have ever heard.
KD: More than enough to phone home about.
SW: K.D. phone home.
KD: LOVE THAT!
SW: Thanks, girl. No need to fix that (cute) face of yours.
KD: (blushes)
SW: I’m glad that I’m manufacturing content here.
KD: Agreed. Farewell to this portion of our piece and Mona Lisa.
SW: I hate you, Lisa! Dammit, I love this next band and all of its incarnations…
-
blink-182
KD: When I was eleven I wanted to be Tom DeLonge.
SW: So what you’re saying is that you wanted to be a former member of blink-182?
KD: (singing) Scotty, you’re my source of most frustration.
SW: Kyle, I really wish I hated you.
KD: Fun fact that may supplant your hate: Matt Skiba once sang on stage with my old band. We shared a mic.
SW: Talk about a brohemian rhapsody, amirite?
-
Queen
KD: You’re the transition king.
SW: Thanks, but Adam Lambert is the real MVP here: He went from American Idol to fucking Queen.
KD: Unbelievable. I know a thing or two about that show.
SW: The show must go on!
KD: And it has… Adam Lambert has one of the best male vocals I’ve ever heard.
SW: He must’ve been under (wait for it, wait for it) a lot of pressure.
KD: Dammit, Scott!
SW: (sings) WHADDAYAWANTFROMME?
-
Genesis
KD: I don’t know. Let’s take this back to the beginning.
SW: But you were born in the 90s.
KD: This is true. The only Genesis that I knew much about at that time was a Sega.
SW: I’m more of a Super Nintendo girl, and no son of mine could’ve been born in the 90s.
KD: Facts. It’s badass that this band’ s replacement singer was its drummer.
SW: Phil must’ve had the invisible touch.
KD: YUP! And that’s all for this portion of our wonderful collaborative article. Follow you, follow me to AC/DC.
-
AC/DC
SW: Followed. Liked. Subscribed.
KD: Commented. By the way, “You Shook Me All Night Long” is my go-to karaoke song.
SW: I’d like to see you ride that one out.
KD: Dammit, Scott.
SW: I shoot to thrill, Kyle.
KD: That’s the way I wanna rock ‘n’ roll.
SW: ROCK! On a more serious note, it’s pretty badass that AC/DC’s first album without singer Bon Scott began with the song “Hells Bells,” which literally began with a bell that echoed what a funeral is supposed to sound like.
KD: I concur. What a beautiful tribute. It’s a long way to the top of this list, but we have two to go.
2. Black Flag
SW: Fuckin’ Black Flag.
KD: Fuckin’ Black Flag.
-
Journey
SW: Both of this band’s major replacement singers made me start believin’ in Journey.
KD: Nice. Writing this article has been quite the journey.
SW: I love you.
