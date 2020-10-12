GlitchMan Grabs Popular Peso Chaberlain & Toosii For “Bless Em” Video

GlitchMan is a rising new act with a unique flow and presence. Today, a fresh face we tried to clean up and head back home. Nabs two of Hip Hop’s hottest new stars right now in Peso Chaberlain and Toosii for latest song, titled, “Bless Em.” A charismatic single constructed by three formidable recording artists.

“Bless Em” is GlitchMan’s first solo release of 2020. The song is the direct follow-up to the Top of 2020 song, titled, “Exotic.” GlitchMan is currently working on his 2021 album, led by the new song. Linking up with known acts Dipset and Michael Jackson wardrobe director.

At age 16 his love for music evolved from casual fan to full-blown street poet leading him to release his first single “Never Change,” and lose all interests in traditional schooling, resulting in his expulsion from high school. The song’s mechanicals are fast, authentic and most of all, One of the hottest new songs of the summer. In the video, Love says:

Toosii appears courtesy of Capitol Records/South Coast Music Group. For more GlitchMan, follow him daily on Twitter.

“Bless Em” is available now on NoMergeEntertainment.

