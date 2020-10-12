With his native city as his backdrop, Wakai Taft offers up a much-needed lighthearted mood with the visuals for his new single “Who Dat” produced by G Rhodz. The 21-year-old artist experiments a lot on his new single letting the viewers and listeners know out the gate they shouldn’t get used to the normal.

A brief history of Wakai Taft. McDonough, Ga based rapper Wakai Taft has been rapping since he was in the 10th grade but in August 2019, he started taking his music seriously. Wakai’s music is inspired by a range of artists such as New Edition to Famous Dex. One moment you’re bobbing your head to a hard-hitting track like “NO!” and then find yourself in your feelings while listening to “Ruins”. Music is a getaway for Wakai, it’s a fun way to express himself. Wakai has begun to evolve his sound and so is his catalog and overall fan following is increasing day by day.

Although he shifts between high and even higher energy, Wakai unlike a lot of young artists has learned to step out of the way and let his lyrics do the talking. Even with the use of spaceship imagery and lasers Wakai is able to deliver. Wakai has gained a cult following for his energetic approach gaining over 1 million views on “Who Dat” and over 500K streams.