Fineazzgigi Wants You To Be “Like Me” In New Video

Inspired by Mulatto amongst other big names such as Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, Egreta, aka FineAzzGiGi developed a rap style of a true lyricist. Her life experience acts as a reference to her meaningful content— and she delivers it impressively. Referred to as a beautiful and bodacious woman, FineAzzGiGi stands firm on not letting her looks define her. She plans on bringing out the best of herself as an artist, through style, choreography and overall presentation.

Being managed by Stephon Dupree, formally known for discovering R&B artist Bryson Tiller, and CEO of Dupree Entertainment is well known for his ability to discover talent before they break.

FineAzzGiGi presents her first single. The song titled “Like Me” embodies what it means to be an independent woman walking in confidence! The motivation behind the song came from lessons learned during a recent breakup. The lyrics cancel out the need to rely on anyone and encourages all to eliminate any feelings of self-doubt.