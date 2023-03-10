Genre-defying pop-rockers Waterparks have released another brand new single, “BRAINWASHED.” The song is their fifth single from the upcoming and highly anticipated album, INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY, which will be out on Friday, April 14th via Fueled by Ramen.

“BRAINWASHED” depicts the ups and downs of infatuation in a relationship, against the backdrop of sunny guitar riffs and bouncy melodies from Waterparks.

Listen to the new single from the band below.

Pre-order INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY hereE, and check out all of the upcoming tour dates from waterparks below.

Tour dates:

4/28/23 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

4/29/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades [SOLD OUT]

5/1/23 – Portland, OR Wonder @ Ballroom

5/2/23 – Seattle WA @ The Showbox [SOLD OUT]

5/3/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

5/5/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

5/6/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

5/9/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

5/10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

5/12/23 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

5/13/23 – Chicago IL @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

5/14/23 – Detroit, MI @ Crofoot [SOLD OUT]

5/16/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre [SOLD OUT]

5/17/23 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

5/19/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts [SOLD OUT]

5/20/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live [SOLD OUT]

5/23/23 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza [SOLD OUT]

5/24/23 – Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL Live

5/26/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

5/27-28/23 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Music Festival

5/30/23 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl [SOLD OUT]

5/31/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre [SOLD OUT]

6/2/23 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

6/3/23 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

6/4/23 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

6/6/23 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – Ballroom

6/7/23 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

6/8/23 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory

6/10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

6/11/23 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

6/13/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre [SOLD OUT]

6/14/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/21/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival