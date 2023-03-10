Columbus, Ohio’s WonderBus Music & Arts Festival has announced it’s return for the fourth annual edition of the festival. Started in 2019 and skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WonderBus has announced perhaps it’s biggest and most impressive lineup to date.
The festival will be taking place from August 25th-27th at Th eLawn at CAS on Olentangy River Road in Columbus, with music across three stages.
Headliners for the event will include Pitbull on Friday, Demi Lovato on Saturday, and Columbus’ own Caamp close out the festival on Sunday. Additional performances will come from Sean Kingston, Oliver Tree, Surfaces, Chelsea Cutler, Portugal. The Man, Beach Weather, The Driver Era, Alabama Shakes, and more.
Tickets for this year’s WonderBus will go on sale Monday, March 13th at noon. Single-day student passes start at $50 and adult tickets start at $65. Weekend passes will also be available. Children 2 and under will be admitted for free and specially-priced tickets will be available for kids ages 3-10.
Organizers for the festival also have the entire weekend will include a special spotlight on mental health education, treatment and research. Five dollars from every adult general admission, general admission plus and VIP ticket will go to benefit The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Health and Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s On Our Sleeves.
2023 WonderBus Music & Arts Festival performers
Friday, Aug. 25
Pitbull, Sean Kingston, Big Freedia, .Wavrunner
Saturday, Aug. 26
Demi Lovato, Oliver Tree, Surfaces, Chelsea Cutler, Dayglow, Beach Weather, The Driver Era, Ruby Waters, The Heavy Heavy, The Orphan The Poet, Gold Park, In The Pines
Sunday, Aug. 27
Caamp, Portugal. The Man, Brittany Howard, Saint Motel, Meg Myers, The 502s, Almost Monday, Briscoe, Parker Louis, Speaking Suns, Joey Aich, A Go-Go, Dry Reef