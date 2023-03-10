Columbus, Ohio’s WonderBus Music & Arts Festival has announced it’s return for the fourth annual edition of the festival. Started in 2019 and skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WonderBus has announced perhaps it’s biggest and most impressive lineup to date.

The festival will be taking place from August 25th-27th at Th eLawn at CAS on Olentangy River Road in Columbus, with music across three stages.

Headliners for the event will include Pitbull on Friday, Demi Lovato on Saturday, and Columbus’ own Caamp close out the festival on Sunday. Additional performances will come from Sean Kingston, Oliver Tree, Surfaces, Chelsea Cutler, Portugal. The Man, Beach Weather, The Driver Era, Alabama Shakes, and more.

Tickets for this year’s WonderBus will go on sale Monday, March 13th at noon. Single-day student passes start at $50 and adult tickets start at $65. Weekend passes will also be available. Children 2 and under will be admitted for free and specially-priced tickets will be available for kids ages 3-10.