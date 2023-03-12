Riverside Odds is a fast-rising punk rock band set to make 2023 their breakthrough year in the genre. To kick off the year, the band drops the highly-anticipated album, Punching Above Our Weight. Arriving before the band hits the road, their third above continues to display the signature energy from beginning to end.

Punching Above Our Weight features 13 new songs that display Speed-Punk Rock-N-Roll style, embodying the live-fast feeling of capturing the moment and enjoying it for fear that it might be their last. On tracks like “More Rock N’ Roll,” “Blessings From The Devil,” and “The Breaks,” the album embraces both the light and dark sides of human nature. The band explores themes of indulgence, vengeance and celebration. The energy buzzes through listeners like a high, with rotating themes of passion, resilience, and finding the fun in life’s chaos while welcoming everyone along for the ride.

Riverside Odds’s new album is the perfect origin point for newfound fans to hope on the bandwagon. The band set for a nationwide tour in the spring and promises more new music throughout the year. Feel free to follow them on social media for daily updates and more.

Riverside Odds will be in a city near you. Check out the complete tour dates below.

3/2/23: York, PA / The Kennel at West York Inn

3/3/23: Swarthmore, PA / War3house 3

3/4/23: Washington DC / Slash Run

3/5/23: Hagerstown, MD / Hub City Vinyl

3/7/23: Charlotte, NC / Skylark Social Club

3/8/23: Richmond, VA / Banditos

3/9/23: Charleston, SC / Tin Roof

3/10/23: Piedmont, SC / Tribble’s

3/11/23: Wilmington, NC / Reggies 42nd Street

3/12/23: Jacksonville, FL / Rain Dogs

3/14/23: Chesapeake, VA / Riffhouse Pub

3/15/23: Baltimore, MD / The Depot

3/16/23: Pittsburgh, PA / Ruggers

3/17/23: Youngstown, OH / Westside Bowl

3/18/23: Cleveland, OH / The 5 ‘O’ Clock

3/22/23: Wilmington, DE / Bar XIII

3/24/23: New York, NY / Otto’s Shrunken Head

4/20/23: Scranton, PA / Keystone Stage

4/26/23: Winston Salem, NC / Monstercade

4/27/23: Chesapeake, VA / Riffhouse Pub

4/28/23: Bethlehem, PA / Sokols

4/29/23: North Wales, PA / North Penn Social Club