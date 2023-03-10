Linking Park‘s multi-platinum and Grammy-Award winning singer/songwriter/producer Mike Shined has just released his newest solo single, “In My Head.”

The song finds Shinoda joined by pop songstress Kailee Morgue, and also notably appears in the highly-anticipated sixth installment of the iconic Scream franchise, Scream VI — which is in theaters now via Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media Group. In the film, “In My Head” sets the tone for both the opening scene and the second end title. Shinoda also co-wrote and produced Demi Lovato’s “Still Alive,” which is featured in Scream VI as well.

On the new single, Shinoda says, “I love that this moment is both a look backward and a look forward, releasing an Anniversary retrospective of ‘Meteora’ and brand-new music at the same time. My whole career, I’ve jumped from Linkin Park to solo stuff to working with others, and it feels great to dive back into that rhythm. Plus, having both ‘In My Head’ and Demi Lovato’s ‘Still Alive’ in the new Scream VI film is a huge thrill.”

Next up for Shinoda, Linkin Park will unveil Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition on April 7th, featuring the explosive new single “Lost” which has charged to the #2 spot at both Alternative and Rock radio and marks the band’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 in six years. Celebrating two decades of their Gramy-Award-nominated multiplatinum landmark sophomore LP, Meteora, the Anniversary Edition will be available in various configurations, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD, and Digital Download. Pre-order/Pre-save here via Warner Records.