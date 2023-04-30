Nahvi and DK unite for a slam dunk new collaboration in the new seven-song project, titled Go Be Great. The latest release is a seven-song project built on ambition, blending deeper messaging, and fun-filled energy for an awesome collaboration. Available now on nahvi made it, stream the album along with the artist’s catalog on all streaming platforms.

The album combines the best parts of both talents all in one go and across the seven releases. The experience of the album is dynamic and diversified, some singles powerful and in-your-face, while others are more introspective and telling. For Nahvi and DK, the album hopes to encourage fans to pursue their passions.

“We hope to inspire people to go and be great in whatever they feel passionate about, and love doing it,” said Nahvi.

The album shine with a soulful, r&b influence while carrying a more hopeful, optimistic perspective. The two artists developed a full project based off the friends and family around them who celebrate personal accomplishments.

“‘Go Be Great’ has transformed from a saying between friends and family to then a slogan for my personal brand Small Victories,” DK said. “To finally being a complete body of work. “Go Be Great” means putting your best foot forward, being all that you can in the time that you have . This release is dedicated to my grandfather Edward Loyd , Ball Forever Loyd20.”

Ambitious, magnetic, and appealing, Go Be Great is a must-hear. Along with the new release, it’s the perfect origin point for newfound fans to explore the two stars’ solo efforts, which include new solo collections arriving later this year. The new album follows Nahvi’s 2022 project, Nahvi Made It, which spawned previous hits “Beach Boys,” “Life of the Party,” and “Sunrise.”

Stream the full album below, and afterward, follow the two new stars daily on social media.