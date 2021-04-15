Combining a catchy chorus with an urgent message of hope in dark times, Practically Paradise delivers something special on “Nyquil.”

You cannot outrun your problems. That fact has never stopped anyone from trying, of course, but those who have lived long enough to confront their demons will tell you that the only way out is through. You have to do the work to get better. More importantly, you have to want to do the work to get better, which is a lot easier said than done.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Before we can address our problems, we must first recognize them. All too often, that self-awareness does not come until we’ve hit rock bottom. It is only when we find ourselves with nowhere left to turn that we find new ways to dig ourselves into deeper pits of despair. We try to disguise our pain with drugs and alcohol. We tell ourselves that getting high or blacking out will make the pain go away, albeit temporarily, and that any moment of peace is worth whatever damage substance abuse may bring.

On “Nyquil,” the new single from Practically Paradise, listeners are pulled into a world where difficult times are made worse with bad decisions. The track details the end of a relationship and the substances used to make the pain dissipates. It’s a story as old as time, yet the delivery here makes everything feel new. Like re-opening a wound that you’d rather forget, “Nyquil” Addresses all the things that we choose to overlook because we believe temporary numbness to be better than self-care. It’s a reminder that we can never escape ourselves, no matter how hard we may try, and it’s one of the catchiest songs I’ve heard all year.

Today, Substream is proud to premiere the video for “Nyquil.” You can view it below, but be warned: The following video contains a depiction of substance abuse and drug addiction. Viewer discretion is advised.

When asked about the track, Practically Paradise vocalist Steven Bolin said:

“Nyquil is essentially about coping with a break up in very unhealthy ways. Something I used to do a lot. Luckily since then, I’ve grown and developed much healthier coping mechanisms. Overall the song is about how hard moving on from a breakup can be and the way that we deal with it. From drinking alcohol to consuming over-the-counter drugs to help not feel the heartbreak, we have to cope in some way, shape, or form.”

Even if you’re one of the fortunate few who have never experienced heartache, you can most likely relate to the message Practically Paradise is trying to share. It is human nature to avoid things that cause pain, both physical and emotional. Most of us would rather endure discomfort and speak our truth if only to avoid any negative feelings that may arise. But the message of “Nyquil” is that such efforts only make bad situations worse. No one has ever solved their problems by losing themselves to drugs and alcohol because your vices are not your friends. Sooner or later, you have to deal with the issues that are right in front of you. It may not be today or even this week, but it all comes out in the end, and the best course of action is to deal with them as soon as possible. Trust me.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, it’s OK to ask for help.

If you are struggling with addiction, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit samhsa.gov.

Need someone to talk to? Reach out to your local crisis text line:

USA: Text HOME to 741741; UK: Text SHOUT to 85258; Canada: Text CONNECT to 686868 or 741741