Atlanta pop-duo Chapel have announced that they will be releasing their new EP, Room Service, on April 23rd via Rise Records. Room Service is available for pre-order here.

Room Service was produced and engineered by the band themselves — Carter Hardin (vocals/guitars/keys) and Kortney Grinwis (drums) — and mixed by Matt Huber (Nightly, joan), and mastered by Sam Moses (Smallpools, Nightly), the 4-song EP showcases Chapel’s signature playful-yet-emotive lyrics, soaring pop melodies, and R&B inflected rhythms, synths, and guitars.

On top of the EP announcement, Chapel have released a brand new song called “First Love” — which follows the previously released EP track, “Pillow Talk,” which dropped back in January.

“Sometimes in the back of your head you hope you and your first love work out. If not at the beginning maybe later in the future. Most of the time the reality is it doesn’t ever work out and although it doesn’t you both will always share this weird bond together. This song explores that pain and acceptance” the band says on the new single.